Parc National du Bic

This park encompasses a stunning yet easily packaged presentation of some of the province's loveliest scenery. The rotund headlands shelter a foggy quilt of coastline that has provided sanctuary for indigenous peoples dating back 9000 years. There are 700 types of plants, thousands of marine birds, seals (between July and September), deer and one of North America's highest-density porcupine populations. The park has several visitor information offices; the Rivière-du-Sud-Ouest Visitor Centre is open year-round.