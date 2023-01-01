Parc National de l'Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé

This park encompasses both Rocher Percé and Île Bonaventure, as well as an interpretation center on the mainland. Some 15km of trails crisscross Île Bonaventure, where the most direct route from the boat dock to the gannet colony is the 5.6km round-trip Les Colonies trail across the island. For a longer hike and more dramatic views, follow Le Chemin du Roy (9km round-trip), which takes you along the perimeter of the island.

Park staff offer guided hikes and other interpretive activities on Île Bonaventure, although many are conducted in French only. Check with the park reception center on the mainland for more information.