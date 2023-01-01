Musée de la Gaspésie

This museum evokes the peninsula's maritime heritage through traditional exhibits and more contemporary multimedia activities. You might examine artifacts such as a 17th-century hourglass or head out to sea on a fishing boat in a virtual-reality experience. You can learn more about Jacques Cartier, the former ship's boy who persuaded the French navy to back the voyages that laid the foundation for the European settlement of Québec. Outside, a bronze monument commemorates Cartier's landing.