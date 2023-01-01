Forillon National Park

This stunningly beautiful park on the Gaspé Peninsula's northeasternmost tip is a place where the mountains plunge directly into an ocean dotted with spouting whales. You may feel as though you've truly reached the end of the world, as you hike the sea cliffs, looking for whales and seals offshore or great blue herons flapping on dinosaur-like wings. Along the forested slopes of the park's interior, you might spy porcupine, deer, moose, fox or even bear.

There are two main entrances with visitor centers where you can pick up maps: one on the park's north side at L'Anse au Griffon, east of Rivière au Renard on Rte 132, and another on the south side of the park at Penouille.