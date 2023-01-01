Meeting the more than 100,000 gannets on green Île Bonaventure is a highlight of any Gaspé Peninsula experience. Boat operators sell tickets for trips to the island from their offices and from booths on Rue du Quai near the Percé dock. While it's possible to choose a boat going directly to the island, most tours first circle Rocher Percé, then pull alongside Île Bonaventure to get up close to the gannet colony before docking on the island's west side.

You can disembark on the island and go for a hike, or stay on board for the return journey to Percé. If you choose to linger, note that you'll have to pay a national park entrance fee upon disembarkation.