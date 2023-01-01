Parc National de la Gaspésie

Full of spectacular scenery (802 sq km of it), all dotted with lakes and two of Québec's most beautiful mountain ranges, the Chic-Choc and McGerrigle, which together include 25 summits more than 1000m high. Some of Québec's most scenic camping spots can be found in the park, as well as 140km of hiking tracks, including one of the best sections of the International Appalachian Trail.

What's more, the only herd of caribou south of the St Lawrence River lives in the park. If you're lucky, you'll see the animals in the distance, but stay on the paths to protect them and the fragile vegetation.