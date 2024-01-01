Exploramer

This aquarium focuses on the marine life of the St Lawrence. There are lots of tactile exhibits – in case you've ever wanted to touch a sea cucumber – and also a maritime museum, sea excursions and a peek into the process of sea harvesting. Little ones might prefer the nautically themed playground outside.

1. Parc National de la Gaspésie

14.16 MILES

Full of spectacular scenery (802 sq km of it), all dotted with lakes and two of Québec's most beautiful mountain ranges, the Chic-Choc and McGerrigle,…