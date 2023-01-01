Parc National de Miguasha

The world's premier fossil site for illustrating the Devonian period, or the 'age of fish,' when sea creatures started evolving into tetrapods, which could walk on land. In the park's information center and museum, fossils show fish with bones in their fins that are similar to the bones that humans have in their arms and legs. Inquire at the information center about guided walks through the museum and along the fossil-filled cliffs. Do not collect your own fossils!

The park, located on a peninsula 7km south of Rte 132, near Nouvelle (20km west of Carleton), was the second place in Québec to be named a Unesco World Heritage site.