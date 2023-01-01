Dominated by Sugarloaf Mountain, which rises nearly 400m above sea level and looks vaguely like one of its other namesakes in Rio, Sugarloaf Provincial Park is located off Hwy 11 at exit 415. From the base, it's just a half-hour walk to the top – well worth it for the extensive views of the town and part of the Restigouche River. There are also tennis courts, a downhill bike park rated first in Eastern Canada, mountain bike trails and 25km of hiking trails.

While Prichard Lake is pristine, you cannot swim in it as it's the town's water source.