Montréal’s Jardin Botanique is the third-largest botanical garden in the world, after London’s Kew Gardens and Berlin’s Botanischer Garten. Since its 1931 opening, the 75-hectare garden has grown to include tens of thousands of species in more than 20 thematic gardens, and its wealth of flowering plants is carefully managed to bloom in stages. The rose beds are a sight to behold in summertime. Climate-controlled greenhouses house cacti, banana trees and 1500 species of orchid. Here are some of the garden's highlights.

Chinese Garden

The twinning of Montréal with Shanghai gave impetus to plant a Chinese Garden. The ornamental penjing trees from Hong Kong are up to 100 years old. A Ming-dynasty garden is the feature around Lac de Rêve (Dream Lake). In fall (mid-September to early November), the Chinese Garden dons its most exquisite garb for the popular Magic of Lanterns, when hundreds of handmade silk lanterns sparkle at dusk. Montréalers are devoted to this event and it can feel like it’s standing-room only even though it’s held in a huge garden.

Spend time in the gorgeous Japanese Garden © onepony / Getty Images

Japanese Garden

A popular draw is the landscaped Japanese Garden with traditional pavilions, tearoom and art gallery; the bonsai ‘forest’ is the largest outside Asia.

Frédérick Back Tree Pavilion

In the northern part of the Jardin Botanique you’ll find the Frédérick Back Tree Pavilion, a permanent exhibit on life in the 40-hectare arboretum. Displays include the yellow birch, part of Québec’s official emblem.

First Nations Garden

The First Nations Garden reveals the bonds between 11 Amerindian and Inuit nations and indigenous plants such as silver birches, maples, Labrador and tea.

Birdwatching

This is a prime spot for birdwatching, so be sure to bring your binoculars. Look out for nuthatches, woodpeckers and goldfinches (among many others), who visit the feeding stations.

Tickets and other practicalities

Buying timed-tickets online in advance is highly recommended, which includes access to the gardens. There is restricted entry to the greenhouses and pavilions to control the numbers of guests. If you also plan to visit the Biodôme and Planetarium, buying a combined ticket may save you money. The Insectarium is currently closed for renovations and should reopen towards the end of 2021. Facilities are accessible, and wheelchairs are available for loan free of charge.