The Olympic Stadium seats 56,000 and remains an architectural marvel. Nowadays it hosts mostly concerts and trade shows, though in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, it will receive a retractable roof. The main attraction is the short (three-minute) ride on the bilevel cable car, which goes up the Montréal Tower (Tour de Montréal, also called the Olympic Tower) that lords over the stadium. It’s the world’s tallest inclined structure (165m at a 45-degree angle). Still, many don't find the overall experience worth the price.

Alternatively, ticketed 90-minute tours of the stadium – the only way to get a peek inside aside from the Centre Aquatique – start at the ticket office. The Centre Aquatique is the Olympic swimming complex, with six pools, diving towers and a 20m-deep scuba pool.

The glassed-in observation deck (with bar and rest area) isn’t for the faint of heart but it does afford a bird’s-eye view of the city. In the distance you’ll see the pointy modern towers of the Olympic Village, where athletes stayed in 1976.

The Tourist Hall is a three-story information center with a ticket office, restaurant and souvenir shop, as well as the cable-car boarding station.