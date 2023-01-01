Château Dufresne

In 1916 brothers Oscar and Marius Dufresne commissioned this beautiful beaux-arts mansion, along the lines of the Versailles Palace in France. The interiors are stunning – tiled marble floors, coffered ceilings in Italian Renaissance style, stained-glass windows – and are open for the public to explore. Italian artist Guido Nincheri was in charge of interior decoration and painted many murals, including one of dainty nymphs in the Petit Salon.

The brothers moved in with their families – Oscar on one side and Marius on the other. Marius’ side of the building is furnished in a more 'masculine' style, with a smoking room fitted to look like a Turkish lounge with hookah pipes; Oscar's emptier side lets you focus on the ornate architectural features. The furniture, art and other objects reflect the tastes of Montréal’s bourgeoisie of the period, and the building has been declared a national monument.

A permanent exhibition in the Château dubbed the Mémoire des objets, Parcours de collectionneurs (Items to remember, Collectors' hall), comprises some 47 artworks and historical items that belonged to famous figures from the past, including Louis XV, Joan of Arc, Marie Antoinette and Napoléon Bonaparte.