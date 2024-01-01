This gay and lesbian center, around since 1988, has an extensive library of publications related to sexual diversity and loads of info on the city’s queer scene.
Montréal Gay & Lesbian Community Centre & Library
Montréal
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.88 MILES
The charming, leafy expanse of Parc du Mont-Royal is charged for a wide range of outdoor activities. The wooded slopes and grassy meadows have stunning…
Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal
1.97 MILES
Montréal’s Museum of Fine Arts is an accessible and beautifully updated oasis of art housed in architecturally striking buildings. A visit here is a must…
1.38 MILES
Montréal's famous landmark, Notre Dame Basilica, is a 19th-century Gothic Revival masterpiece with spectacular craftsmanship – a visually pleasing, if…
3.47 MILES
The stunning Oratoire St-Joseph church built on the flanks of Mont-Royal commands grand views of the the Côte-des-Neiges area and northwest Montréal. The…
2.4 MILES
Montréal’s Jardin Botanique is the third-largest botanical garden in the world, after London’s Kew Gardens and Berlin’s Botanischer Garten.
1.35 MILES
This open square is framed by some of the finest buildings in Old Montréal, including its oldest bank, first skyscraper and Basilique Notre-Dame. The…
Pointe-à-Callière Cité d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal
1.52 MILES
One of Montréal's most fascinating sites, this museum takes visitors on a historical journey through the centuries, beginning with the early days of…
1.22 MILES
Montréal's Old Port has morphed into a park and fun zone paralleling the mighty St Lawrence River for 2.5km and punctuated by four grand quais (quays)…
Nearby Montréal attractions
0.28 MILES
This striking ex-bathhouse explores the history of Centre-Sud, an industrial district in Montréal until the 1950s and now part of the Village. The museum…
0.38 MILES
At 34 hectares, this great verdant municipal park is the city’s third largest, after Parc du Mont-Royal and Parc Maisonneuve. In the warmer months weary…
0.45 MILES
Montréal’s embrace of the gay community is tightest along the eastern end of Rue Ste-Catherine, a one-time bed of vice and shabby tenements. This strip of…
0.51 MILES
Sun, snow and lack of sobriety are no barrier at this free open-air art gallery smack in the middle of the Village's bar street. The often-abstract works…
0.58 MILES
Located in the Village, this neoclassical church from 1853 has a number of fine decorations – flying buttresses, stained glass, statues in Italian marble …
0.61 MILES
The backbone of Montréal’s francophone shopping district, Rue St-Denis is lined with hat and garment shops, uberhip record stores and terrace cafes…
7. Bibliothèque et Archives Nationales du Québec
0.63 MILES
Opened in 2005, this stunning building houses both the library and national archives of Québec. Everything published in Québec (books, brochures, sound…
0.64 MILES
This lovely green square with a three-tiered fountain is flanked by beautiful rows of Second Empire homes. In the 19th century a reservoir here was filled…