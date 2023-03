This striking ex-bathhouse explores the history of Centre-Sud, an industrial district in Montréal until the 1950s and now part of the Village. The museum’s permanent exhibition, Triumphs and Tragedies of a Working-Class Neighborhood, puts faces on the industrial era through a series of photos and multimedia displays.

The 1927 building is the former Bain Généreux, an art-deco public bathhouse modeled on one in Paris. Frequent modern-art exhibitions are also held here.