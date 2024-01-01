Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

Montréal

Now hidden among the university buildings, this Romanesque gem was built by the Sulpicians in 1876 to cement their influence in Montréal. The chapel was designed by Rue St-Denis resident and artist Napoléon Bourassa. His frescoes, which are dotted about the interior, are regarded as his crowning glory.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • October 18, 2017: Visitors seated on the grass around a lake in Mont Royal Park during autumn.

    Parc du Mont-Royal

    1.53 MILES

    The charming, leafy expanse of Parc du Mont-Royal is charged for a wide range of outdoor activities. The wooded slopes and grassy meadows have stunning…

  • Montreal, Quebec, Canada - 15 September 2018: Oblique view of the Montreal museum of fine arts' old building with stairways and entrance doors.

    Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal

    1.44 MILES

    Montréal’s Museum of Fine Arts is an accessible and beautifully updated oasis of art housed in architecturally striking buildings. A visit here is a must…

  • Notre Dame Basilica (Montreal, Canada).

    Basilique Notre-Dame

    0.68 MILES

    Montréal's famous landmark, Notre Dame Basilica, is a 19th-century Gothic Revival masterpiece with spectacular craftsmanship – a visually pleasing, if…

  • May 28, 2017: St Joseph's Oratory on Mont Royal with a woman praying on steps.

    Oratoire St-Joseph

    3.16 MILES

    The stunning Oratoire St-Joseph church built on the flanks of Mont-Royal commands grand views of the the Côte-des-Neiges area and northwest Montréal. The…

  • 1197761248

    Jardin Botanique

    3.09 MILES

    Montréal’s Jardin Botanique is the third-largest botanical garden in the world, after London’s Kew Gardens and Berlin’s Botanischer Garten.

  • Maisonneuve Monument in Place d'Armes

    Place d'Armes

    0.65 MILES

    This open square is framed by some of the finest buildings in Old Montréal, including its oldest bank, first skyscraper and Basilique Notre-Dame. The…

  • Canada, Quebec, Montreal, Old Port clock tower

    Old Port

    0.6 MILES

    Montréal's Old Port has morphed into a park and fun zone paralleling the mighty St Lawrence River for 2.5km and punctuated by four grand quais (quays)…

Nearby Montréal attractions

1. Université du Québec à Montréal

0.02 MILES

The modern, rather drab buildings of Montréal’s French-language university blend into the cityscape and are linked to the underground city and the Berri…

3. Rue St-Denis

0.28 MILES

The backbone of Montréal’s francophone shopping district, Rue St-Denis is lined with hat and garment shops, uberhip record stores and terrace cafes…

4. Galerie Blanc

0.29 MILES

Sun, snow and lack of sobriety are no barrier at this free open-air art gallery smack in the middle of the Village's bar street. The often-abstract works…

5. Chinatown

0.43 MILES

Although this neighborhood, perfectly packed into a few easily navigable streets, has no sites per se, it's a nice area for lunch or for shopping for…

6. Église St-Pierre-Apôtre

0.43 MILES

Located in the Village, this neoclassical church from 1853 has a number of fine decorations – flying buttresses, stained glass, statues in Italian marble …

8. Place Sun-Yat-Sen

0.44 MILES

Dedicated to Sun Yat Sen, the ideological father of modern China, this small square was opened in 1988. The space was later refashioned by eight craftsmen…