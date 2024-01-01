Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

Now hidden among the university buildings, this Romanesque gem was built by the Sulpicians in 1876 to cement their influence in Montréal. The chapel was designed by Rue St-Denis resident and artist Napoléon Bourassa. His frescoes, which are dotted about the interior, are regarded as his crowning glory.
