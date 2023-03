Opened in 2005, this stunning building houses both the library and national archives of Québec. Everything published in Québec (books, brochures, sound recordings, posters) since 1968 has been deposited here. Visit for changing exhibitions, film screenings, performances (poetry, jazz), workshops or some peace (and free wi-fi) among glass and high ceilings. There is also a gift store and a kids reading area.

The library's footprint is 33,000 sq meters, connected to the metro and underground city.