Église St-Pierre-Apôtre

Located in the Village, this neoclassical church from 1853 has a number of fine decorations – flying buttresses, stained glass, statues in Italian marble – but nowadays is more known for its gay-friendly Sunday services. It houses the Chapel of Hope, consecrated in 1997, the first chapel in the world dedicated to the memory of victims of AIDS. The Church of St Peter the Apostle belonged to the monastery of the Oblate fathers who settled in Montréal in the mid-19th century.