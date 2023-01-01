Dedicated to Sun Yat Sen, the ideological father of modern China, this small square was opened in 1988. The space was later refashioned by eight craftsmen from Shanghai who used traditional methods and materials. The mural on the north and east walls is made of grey slate. There’s a small concrete stage for performances and a pavilion from which souvenirs or knickknacks are sold.

On any given day here you will find old-timers sitting on stone stools laughing and gossiping in Cantonese while a handful of Falun Gong demonstrators hand out their literature nearby, or people using as a public lunch spot.