At 34 hectares, this great verdant municipal park is the city’s third largest, after Parc du Mont-Royal and Parc Maisonneuve. In the warmer months weary urbanites flock to leafy La Fontaine to enjoy the walking and bicycle paths, the attractive ponds and the general air of relaxation that pervades the park. There's also a chalet where you can grab a bite or a drink, Espace La Fontaine.

The view down the steep banks from Ave du Parc La Fontaine is impressive, especially if the fountains are in play. You can rent paddleboats in summer and go ice-skating in winter. The open-air Théâtre de Verdure draws a laid-back crowd on evenings in July.