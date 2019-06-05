La Ronde

Québec’s largest amusement park, La Ronde has a battery of impressive rides, including Le Monstre, the world’s highest double wooden roller coaster, and Le Vampire, a corkscrew roller coaster with gut-wrenching turns. For a more peaceful experience, there’s a Ferris wheel and a gentle minirail that offers views of the river and city.

Concerts and shows are held throughout the summer, and in July and early August fireworks explode overhead on Wednesday and Saturday evenings (when the park stays open later).

