Housed in Buckminster Fuller’s striking geodesic dome built for the American pavilion at Expo '67 World Fair, this nature center has its own geothermal energy system and fun interactive displays involving hand-pumps and water spouts. Exhibits focus on urban ecosystems and emerging ecotechnologies; there’s a model house outside built using sustainable design principles. Explanations are good (though geared towards older children rather than young kids). The upstairs gallery about Fuller, and the exterior belvederes, offer spectacular river views.

The Biosphere is directly in front of the Jean-Drapeau metro exit with the entrance a short walk to the left. At research time, major renovations were underway on the building, although the museum will remain open throughout the work.