The Laurentians

QUEBEC, CANADA - 1992/10/15: People kayaking in the fall on Lake Lac-Monroe, Mont-Tremblant National Park, in the Laurentians in Quebec Province, Canada. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

Overview

The Laurentians (Les Laurentides in French) make for an excellent day trip from Montréal, being just an hour's drive from the city. Here you'll find gentle rolling mountains, crystal-blue lakes and meandering rivers bordered by towns and villages too cute for words. A visit to this natural paradise is like putting your feet up after a long day.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Parc National du Mont-Tremblant

    Parc National du Mont-Tremblant

    The Laurentians

    Opened 125 years ago, this wild, wooded national park covers more than 1500 sq km of gorgeous Laurentian lakes, rivers, hills and woods. You’ll find…

  • Mont-Tremblant Village

    Mont-Tremblant Village

    The Laurentians

    The village of Mont-Tremblant, some 4km southwest of the Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort, is spread along the shores of pretty Lac Mercier. Here you’ll find…

  • Cathédrale de St-Jerôme

    Cathédrale de St-Jerôme

    The Laurentians

    This castle-like house of worship built in 1897 boasts stunning stained-glass windows and Venetian chandeliers. It was made a cathedral in 1951. Enter…

Articles

Latest stories from The Laurentians

Filter by interest:

A woman skis on top of a mountain as a picturesque village, covered in snow, spreads out below her at the foot of the slope

Food

Tremblant: a resort village for all seasons

Mar 18, 2019 • 5 min read

