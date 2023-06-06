Shop
The Laurentians (Les Laurentides in French) make for an excellent day trip from Montréal, being just an hour's drive from the city. Here you'll find gentle rolling mountains, crystal-blue lakes and meandering rivers bordered by towns and villages too cute for words. A visit to this natural paradise is like putting your feet up after a long day.
Parc National du Mont-Tremblant
The Laurentians
Opened 125 years ago, this wild, wooded national park covers more than 1500 sq km of gorgeous Laurentian lakes, rivers, hills and woods. You’ll find…
The Laurentians
The village of Mont-Tremblant, some 4km southwest of the Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort, is spread along the shores of pretty Lac Mercier. Here you’ll find…
Musée d’Art Contemporain des Laurentides
The Laurentians
Less than an hour from Montréal, this contemporary-art museum has small but excellent exhibitions of work by regional artists. You'll also find the re…
Centre Touristique Éducatif des Laurentides
The Laurentians
This verdant park is a marvelous protected area and a great place to learn about local flora and fauna. The extensive trail network includes some…
The Laurentians
This castle-like house of worship built in 1897 boasts stunning stained-glass windows and Venetian chandeliers. It was made a cathedral in 1951. Enter…
