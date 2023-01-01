Mont-Tremblant Village

The village of Mont-Tremblant, some 4km southwest of the Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort, is spread along the shores of pretty Lac Mercier. Here you’ll find shops, cafes, B&Bs, restaurants and a pretty lakeside section of the Parc Linéaire du P'tit Train du Nord recreation path, perfect for exploring on foot or cross-country skis. In summer there are cruises out on the water; in winter the lake adjoining the municipal beach is converted into an ice rink, illuminated for skating until 10pm.