Parc National du Mont-Tremblant

Opened 125 years ago, this wild, wooded national park covers more than 1500 sq km of gorgeous Laurentian lakes, rivers, hills and woods. You’ll find fantastic hiking and mountain-biking trails as well as camping and river routes for canoes. The half-day Méandres de la Diable route from Lac Chat to Mont de la Vache Noire is particularly popular. Reserve a canoe and a place on the shuttle bus by calling the park reservations line well in advance.