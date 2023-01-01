Parc National du Mont-Tremblant

Top choice in The Laurentians

Opened 125 years ago, this wild, wooded national park covers more than 1500 sq km of gorgeous Laurentian lakes, rivers, hills and woods. You’ll find fantastic hiking and mountain-biking trails as well as camping and river routes for canoes. The half-day Méandres de la Diable route from Lac Chat to Mont de la Vache Noire is particularly popular. Reserve a canoe and a place on the shuttle bus by calling the park reservations line well in advance.

Suggest an Edit