Welcome to Sydney
Sydney, spectacularly draped around its glorious harbour and beaches, has a visual wow factor like few other cities. Scratch the surface and it only gets better.
On the Wild Side
National parks ring the city and penetrate right into its heart. Large chunks of harbour are still bush-fringed, while parks cut their way through skyscrapers and suburbs. Consequently, native critters turn up in the most surprising places. Clouds of flying foxes pass overhead at twilight and spend the night rustling around in suburban fig trees; oversized spiders stake out corners of lounge-room walls; possums rattle over roofs of terrace houses; and sulphur-crested cockatoos screech from the railings of urban balconies. At times Sydney's concrete jungle seems more like an actual one – and doesn't that just make it all the more exciting?
After Dark
After a lazy Saturday at the beach, urbane Sydneysiders have a disco nap, hit the showers and head out again. There's always a new restaurant to try, undercover bar to hunt down, hip band to check out, sports team to shout at, show to see or crazy party to attend. The city's pretensions to glamour are well balanced by a casualness that means a cool T-shirt and a tidy pair of jeans will get you in most places. But if you want to dress up and show off, there's plenty of opportunity for that among the sparkling harbour lights.
Making a Splash
Defined just as much by its rugged Pacific coastline as its exquisite harbour, Sydney relies on its coastal setting to replenish its reserves of charm; venture too far away from the water and the charm suddenly evaporates. Jump on a ferry and Sydney's your oyster – the harbour prises the city's two halves far enough apart to reveal an abundance of pearls. On the coast, Australia ends abruptly in sheer walls of sandstone punctuated by arcs of golden sand. In summer they're covered with bronzed bodies making the most of a climate that encourages outdoor socialising, exercising, flirting and fun.
Show Pony
Brash is the word that inevitably gets bandied around when it comes to describing the Harbour City, and let's face it, compared to its Australian sister cities, Sydney is loud, uncompromising and in your face. Fireworks displays are more dazzling here, heels are higher, bodies more buffed, contact sports more brutal, starlets shinier, drag queens glitzier and prices higher. Australia’s best musos, foodies, actors, stockbrokers, models, writers and architects flock to the city to make their mark, and the effect is dazzling: a hyperenergetic, ambitious, optimistic and unprincipled marketplace of the soul, where anything goes and everything usually does.
Top experiences in Sydney
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Quay in Circular Quay & The RocksModern Australian
-
Restaurant Hubert in City Centre & HaymarketFrench
-
Grounds of Alexandria in Newtown & the Inner WestCafe
-
Jonah's in Northern BeachesModern Australian
-
Mr Wong in City Centre & HaymarketChinese
-
Efendy in Sydney HarboursideTurkish
-
Pablo & Rusty's in City Centre & HaymarketCafe
-
LuMi in Darling Harbour & PyrmontItalian
-
Pilu at Freshwater in Northern BeachesSardinian
-
Folonomo in Surry Hills & DarlinghurstModern Australian
Recent articles
Sydney activities
Sydney BridgeClimb
Your BridgeClimb experience starts at the Sydney Harbour Bridge Visitors Centre where you meet your guide, receive a comprehensive safety briefing and put on the provided BridgeSuit, a specially designed coverall worn over your clothing.When you’re ready, follow your expert Climb Leader through a purpose-built tunnel that leads to the bridge. Securely clipped into a safety wire, start to climb the steady incline up the arches of the bridge, traversing catwalks and ladders all the way to the 440-foot (134-meter) summit. At the top, stop to admire panoramic views of Sydney and its surroundings. To the east you can see the sails of the Sydney Opera House and to the west the majestic Blue Mountains are visible in the distance (on a clear day).Throughout your tour, you can hear your guide via provided headsets. Listen to informative commentary and fun stories about the history of Sydney and the bridge and receive plenty of encouragement during your climb. Your guide stops at scenic points along the way so that you can take in the sights. The 3.5-hour BridgeClimb is suitable for people with a moderate level of fitness. The 2.5-hour Express Climb proceeds at a faster pace with fewer stops. The 1.5-hour Sampler Climb goes to a halfway point inside the inner arch before returning to the ground. Select a VIVID Climb available during festival dates only.After all tours, receive a complimentary group photo, commemorative certificate and BridgeClimb cap. Please see more details about each tour under Itinerary below.
Sydney and Bondi Hop-on Hop-off Tour
With a warm and mild climate year-round, the open-air double-decker coach tour is a perfect way to sightsee in Sydney and Bondi. Hop aboard the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 34 stops around the city. Enjoy live commentary from your onboard guide as you sit back and relax on the full ride, which takes about 90 minutes, or hop off to sightsee and explore at your own pace.Discover Sydney's highlights including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, the historic Rocks district and Sydney’s CBD (Central Business District). Hop off the coach to browse the stores in modern shopping areas or grab a bite to eat at the bustling Sydney Fish Market. Stretch your legs as you stroll around the Royal Botanic Gardens or the tree-shaded paths of Hyde Street Park. The choice of activities is yours! Bondi Beach is a suburb with a popular beach located just 4 miles (7km) east of Sydney’s city center. Enjoy the sea and sand at the beach, or check out the cafes, restaurants and shops around town, many with fantastic ocean views. The Sydney and Bondi coach tours connect at 100 William Street or Central Station stop. The bus departs every 15–20 minutes from each stop and tickets are valid for 24 or 48 hours from first use. Please check the current schedule for operating hours; the bus does not operate 24 hours per day. Families can save with the Family Pass, valid for 2 adults and up to 4 children. Below is a partial list of stops on the Sydney and Bondi hop-on hop-off tour. (Find the full list on the Schedule tab). Highlights: Sydney Opera House Sydney Harbor Bridge Bondi Beach Darling Harbour Circular Quay Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney Aquarium Town Hall The Rocks
Blue Mountains Day Trip and River Cruise
Escape the city for the beauty of the Blue Mountains on a full-day small-group tour from Sydney traveling by comfortable air-conditioned minicoach. Shake off any sleepiness at your first stop in the quaint mountain town of Leura; you'll enjoy a complimentary morning tea and stretch your legs as you take in the boutiques and art galleries. Afterward, continue your drive to nearby Echo Point where you’ll have great photo opportunities of the Three Sisters rock formation. A short hop takes you to Scenic World for rides on three attractions. Board the Scenic Railway, the world’s steepest railway, and descend through a cliffside tunnel to the floor of an ancient rainforest! Disembark and have the option to walk along 1.5 miles (2.4km) of elevated walkways through the lush rainforest. From the forest floor, you’ll step into the Scenic Cableway’s fully-enclosed cabin and ascend the cliff, getting breathtaking views of the Three Sisters, Mt Solitary, Orphan Rock and Katoomba Falls. Then head to the Scenic Skyway for more fun as you glide across the Jamison Valley, soaring up to 885 feet (270m) above the valley floor.After working up an appetite, head to the award-winning Conservation Hut cafe in Wentworth Falls for a delicious lunch with views across Valley of the Waters. Then enjoy an easy walk around the Wentworth Falls lookout points after lunch. Catch a last glimpse of Blue Mountains National Park before you head to Featherdale Wildlife Park to see a variety of Australian wildlife. You can even opt to hand-feed kangaroos, koalas and emus! After cuddling the critters, return to Sydney on a boat cruise up the Parramatta River, gliding past waterside suburbs before going under the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, where the tour ends at Circular Quay.
Sydney Opera House Guided Walking Tour
Your tour of the Sydney Opera House takes you behind the scenes of one of the world’s most iconic performance venues, where more than 1,500 concerts, plays, musicals and ballets are staged every year. Explore it with an insider guide, who shares stories and fun facts about the opera house’s history, performances and architecture throughout your 1-hour tour.Walk through the elegant foyers, visit one of the largest pillar-free chambers in the world, sit down in a custom-made white birch chair and look up at the vaulted ceiling. Check out areas that are off-limits to the general public, learn about the distinctive exterior design made up of ‘shell’ tiles, and hear about opera house’s Danish architect, including his inspiration and building challenges.
Blue Mountains Wildlife Day Tour from Sydney
Your tour begins with pickup from selected Sydney hotels, then takes you on a scenic drive over the stunning Sydney Harbour Bridge, through western Sydney to the World Heritage-listed beauty of the Blue Mountains.Follow the winding Cliff Drive on your journey into the Blue Mountains National Park, where your first stop is Scenic World, where you can ride the world’s steepest railways or take the gondola for aerial views of the valley below (if option selected).Visit a lookout, overlooking the rocky outcrops and eucalypt forests of the Megalong Valley, you will be able to see right across the valley to the Three Sisters rock formation at Katoomba. While taking in the views, enjoy a commentary on the Aboriginal legends behind these famous rocky pinnacles.Travel to the quaint mountain township of Leura, home to cafes, restaurants and the Candy Store with sweets from Australia and around the world. Enjoy lunch in Leura (own expense or included if you choose the lunch option) and browse the town's antique stores and boutiques.In the afternoon, hand-feed kangaroos and wallabies and enjoy a close-up encounter with koalas at Featherdale Wildlife Park, one of Australia's largest private collections of native animals and birds. Don’t forget your camera to photograph the varied wildlife in a natural bush setting. Click on "View Additional Info" for the hotel pickup list.
Sydney Taronga Zoo Tickets: Behind-the-Scenes Access
Taronga Zoo is one of Sydney’s top attractions and is loved by locals and tourists alike. Located on the magnificent harbor, just 12 minutes by ferry with views of iconic landmarks this is truly a zoo with a view!Arrive at the zoo and take the Sky Safari gondola to the top entrance. Fly above the Zoo as it skims the canopy of the Asian rainforest inhabited by Taronga's orangutans and glide across the mysterious riverscape of AGL Amazonia, home to the Zoo's South American animals.Meet your zoo keeper and start your in-depth Wild Australia Experience that will bring you close to the animals and where you will learn about the work of the zoo keepers. Learn about the unique Australian animals and how they are cared for at the zoo, go behind the scenes into restricted access areas, see how the food is prepared in the 'animal kitchen,' and explore the world of the wallabies and kangaroos. You will get to enter the Australian bushland and the underground world of the endangered Southern hairy-nosed wombat, discover the mysteries of the platypus, and explore the nocturnal house for a close encounter with the normally shy and elusive wildlife which only venture out at night.At the end of your tour you'll be served a light snack at Harbourview Cafe and receive a souvenir gift. Admission to Taronga Zoo is included so you are free to spend the day exploring the many exhibits and shows before and after your tour. Join the regularly scheduled keeper talks to learn more about Taronga Zoo's wide variety of animals.