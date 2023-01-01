Brett Whiteley Studio

Acclaimed local artist Brett Whiteley (1939–1992) lived fast and without restraint. Many of his multimillion-dollar paintings were created in this hard-to-find studio (look for the signs on Devonshire and Bourke Sts), which has been preserved as a gallery. Pride of place goes to his astonishing Alchemy, a giant multi-panel extravaganza that could absorb you for hours with its broad themes, intricate details and humorous asides. The studio room upstairs gives insight into the character of this masterful draughtsman and off-the-wall genius.

At the door is a miniature of his famous matchstick sculpture Almost once, which you can see in all its glory in the Domain. Check the website for regular events like poetry readings and life drawing workshops.