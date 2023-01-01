Unveiled just in time to celebrate 2019's Mardi Gras, Sydney’s proud arching rainbow crossing is the result of a six-year global campaign to reinstate the rainbow after a version was removed from nearby Oxford St by the state government in 2013. People chalked rainbows across the city in protest, and then supporters took up the cause around the world under the banner of the DIY Rainbow campaign until the City of Sydney installed this beauty just off Taylor Sq.