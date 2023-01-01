Until 1912 these sandstone buildings were Darlinghurst Gaol: writer Henry Lawson was repeatedly incarcerated here for debt (he called the place ‘Starvinghurst’). If today’s art students think they’ve got it tough, they should spare a thought for the 732 prisoners crammed in here, or the 76 who were hanged. The central circular building was the chapel. A tiny former morgue near the Burton St exit has creepy skull-and-crossbone carvings. There’s also a cafe and an excellent on-site gallery showcasing students’ work.