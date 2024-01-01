St John’s Church

Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

This lovely neo-Gothic sandstone church (1858) makes for a hushed escape from the urban jangle of Darlinghurst Rd. There's some fine stained glass; the bell in the entrance is from the Dunbar, which sank off Sydney in 1857. The Anglican congregation runs the adjacent Rough Edges Community Centre on Victoria St, working with the area’s many homeless.

Nearby Surry Hills & Darlinghurst attractions

1. Black Eye Gallery

0.12 MILES

This attractive rectangular space is run by a photographer and dedicated to contemporary camerawork. It's well worth a look; there have been some really…

2. Sydney Jewish Museum

0.14 MILES

One of Sydney's best museums revolves around a detailed and expertly curated exhibition on the Holocaust, with sobering personal testimonies and moving…

3. Coca-Cola Sign

0.15 MILES

A Sydney landmark, this huge sign marks the entrance to Kings Cross. You're actually looking at the 2016 model: the previous one was replaced, then…

4. Green Park

0.17 MILES

Once the residence of Alexander Green, hangman of Darlinghurst Gaol, Green Park is a cheery space during the day, but as the many syringe-disposal bins…

5. National Art School

0.23 MILES

Until 1912 these sandstone buildings were Darlinghurst Gaol: writer Henry Lawson was repeatedly incarcerated here for debt (he called the place …

6. APY Gallery

0.28 MILES

Owned and governed by Anangu elders of the APY Art Centre Collective, this gallery is a fantastic place to check out the cutting edge of contemporary…

7. Australian Design Centre

0.29 MILES

The non-profit Australian Design Centre has a gallery, Object, that presents innovative exhibitions of new craft and design from Australia and overseas…

8. Taylor Square

0.32 MILES

You know it’s been a rough night if you wake up in Taylor Sq – a vaguely defined paved area straddling the gay hub of Oxford St. The rainbow flag flies…