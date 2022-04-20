Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

Sydney's hippest and gayest neighbourhood is also home to its most interesting dining and bar scene. The plane trees and up-and-down of increasingly chic Surry Hills merge into the terraces of vibrant Darlinghurst. They are pleasant, leafy districts appealingly close to the centre.

    Brett Whiteley Studio

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    Acclaimed local artist Brett Whiteley (1939–1992) lived fast and without restraint. Many of his multimillion-dollar paintings were created in this hard-to…

  • Sydney Jewish Museum

    Sydney Jewish Museum

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    One of Sydney's best museums revolves around a detailed and expertly curated exhibition on the Holocaust, with sobering personal testimonies and moving…

  • Australian Museum

    Australian Museum

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    Closed for renovation at the time of research, this wonderful institution plans to reopen in mid-2020. Australia's first museum was established just 40…

  • APY Gallery

    APY Gallery

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    Owned and governed by Anangu elders of the APY Art Centre Collective, this gallery is a fantastic place to check out the cutting edge of contemporary…

  • Green Park

    Green Park

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    Once the residence of Alexander Green, hangman of Darlinghurst Gaol, Green Park is a cheery space during the day, but as the many syringe-disposal bins…

  • National Art School

    National Art School

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    Until 1912 these sandstone buildings were Darlinghurst Gaol: writer Henry Lawson was repeatedly incarcerated here for debt (he called the place …

  • Rainbow Crossing

    Rainbow Crossing

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    Unveiled just in time to celebrate 2019's Mardi Gras, Sydney’s proud arching rainbow crossing is the result of a six-year global campaign to reinstate the…

  • Taylor Square

    Taylor Square

    Surry Hills & Darlinghurst

    You know it’s been a rough night if you wake up in Taylor Sq – a vaguely defined paved area straddling the gay hub of Oxford St. The rainbow flag flies…

