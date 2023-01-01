Closed for renovation at the time of research, this wonderful institution plans to reopen in mid-2020. Australia's first museum was established just 40 years after the First Fleet dropped anchor and behind its sandstone facade are modernised halls showcasing a 21-million-piece collection. Standouts include exhibits on Aboriginal history and spirituality, a new Pacific Spirit Gallery to rehouse the colourful Pacific Island collection and a showcase of Australian dinosaurs such as the Muttaburrasaurus.

The redevelopment will also expand the touring exhibitions halls for global blockbusters such as Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh, which will arrive in early 2021 for a six-month run.