The heritage-listed Great Synagogue (1878) is the spiritual home of Sydney’s oldest Jewish congregation, established in 1831. It’s considered the Mother Synagogue of Australia and is architecturally the most important in the southern hemisphere, combining Romanesque, Gothic, Moorish and Byzantine elements. Tours include the AM Rosenblum Museum artefacts and a video presentation on Jewish beliefs, traditions and history in Australia.

Look out for the starry gold-leaf ceiling (supported by 12 arches representing the tribes of Israel) and the French Gothic wrought-iron gates.