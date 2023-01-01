Mansard roofs, sandstone turrets, wrought-iron trimmings and over-the-top balustrades: the French Second Empire wedding-cake exterior of the Town Hall (built 1868–89) is something to behold. Unless there's something on, you can poke your head into an ornate hall inside; for further access you'll need to take the two-hour guided tour ($5, Tuesdays 10.30am). The wood-lined concert hall has a giant organ with nearly 9000 pipes, once the largest in the world. It's used regularly for recitals, some of which are free.