Darling Walk

Darling Harbour & Pyrmont

LoginSave

The environmentally conscious Darling Walk development is one of Darling Harbour's newer blocks of restaurants and offices, all wrapped up in a curvy glass shell.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bondi Beach, New South Wales, Australia

    Bondi Beach

    4.43 MILES

    Definitively Sydney, Bondi is one of the world’s great beaches. It’s the closest ocean beach to the city centre (8km away), has consistently good (though…

  • 500px Photo ID: 90468683 - The worlds most famous Bridge on the worlds most famous Harbour..Sydney Harbour. ..This makes for a perfect backdrop for the New Years Eve Fireworks

    Sydney Harbour Bridge

    1.56 MILES

    Sydneysiders love their giant 'coathanger', which opened in 1932. The best way to experience this majestic structure is on foot. Stairs and lifts ascend…

  • Boat mooring at Apple Tree Bay

    Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park

    16.32 MILES

    A spectacular mix of sandstone, Australian bushland and tranquil water vistas, this 14,928-hectare park forms Sydney’s northern boundary. It’s located 20…

  • 500px Photo ID: 45657584 - hornby lighthouse@watson bay

    Watsons Bay

    5.14 MILES

    Lovely Watsons Bay, east of the city centre and north of Bondi, was once a small fishing village, as evidenced by the heritage cottages that pepper the…

  • Sumatran Tiger

    Taronga Zoo Sydney

    3.11 MILES

    A 12-minute ferry ride from Circular Quay, this forested harbour hillside is full of kangaroos, koalas and similarly hirsute Australians, plus numerous…

  • A burning dawn sky above the beautiful Sydney Opera House.

    Sydney Opera House

    1.42 MILES

    Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, this magnificent building is Australia's most famous landmark. Visually referencing a yacht's sails, it's a…

  • North Head

    North Head

    6.74 MILES

    About 3km south of central Manly, spectacular North Head offers dramatic cliffs, lookouts, secluded beaches, pretty paths through the native scrub, and…

  • Beautiful Area with stone pavement at West Head Lookout Point and Barrenjoey Head background Blur - stock photo Sydney NSW Australia - June 5th 2020 - Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park on a sunny winter afternoon

    West Head

    21.3 MILES

    This central section of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is a spectacular wilderness, with awe-inspiring vistas over Pittwater and Broken Bay, hidden beach…

View more attractions

Nearby Darling Harbour & Pyrmont attractions

1. Tumbalong Park

0.08 MILES

Flanked by the modern Darling Walk development, this grassy circle on Darling Harbour’s southern rump is set up for family fun. Sunbakers and frisbee…

2. Ribbon

0.11 MILES

Due to open in 2020, this striking building will incorporate the current Western Distributor flyover and add office space, a sizeable business hotel and…

3. Chinese Garden of Friendship

0.12 MILES

Built according to Taoist principles, the Chinese Garden of Friendship is usually an oasis of tranquillity – although one increasingly dwarfed by…

4. St Andrew’s Cathedral

0.21 MILES

Sporting beautiful stained glass and twin spires inspired by England’s York Minster, squat St Andrew’s Anglican is the oldest cathedral in Australia (1868…

5. Cockle Bay Wharf

0.22 MILES

The showpiece of the innovative redevelopment of the southeastern corner of Darling Harbour in the late 1990s, this bar and restaurant precinct occupies…

6. Sydney Town Hall

0.23 MILES

Mansard roofs, sandstone turrets, wrought-iron trimmings and over-the-top balustrades: the French Second Empire wedding-cake exterior of the Town Hall …

7. Chinatown

0.24 MILES

Dixon St is the heart of Chinatown: a narrow, shady pedestrian mall with a string of restaurants and insistent spruikers. The ornate dragon gates (paifang…

8. Powerhouse Museum

0.3 MILES

A short walk from Darling Harbour, this cavernous science and design museum whirs away inside the former power station for Sydney’s defunct, original tram…