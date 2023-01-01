Built from convict-made bricks, Sydney’s oldest church (1819) is widely considered to be architect Francis Greenway's masterpiece. It was originally designed as a courthouse, but the brief changed and the cells became the crypt. Check out the dark-wood choir loft, the sparkling copper dome, the crypt and the 1950s stained-glass ‘Creation Window’. It's worth reading the marble plaques along the walls for some insights into early colonial life and exploration. A more recent plaque commemorates former prime minister Gough Whitlam and his partner Margaret.

Music is a very strong point here and classical concerts happen at 1.15pm on Wednesdays between March and December ($5 donation). See the website for details on other concerts and daily services, including choral evensong.