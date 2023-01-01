A swathe of splendid sandstone colonial buildings graces this street, defining the central city's eastern edge. Many of these buildings were commissioned by Lachlan Macquarie, the first NSW governor with a vision of Sydney beyond its prison-camp origins. He enlisted convict architect Francis Greenway to help realise his plans, and together they set a gold standard for architectural excellence that the city has tried – and sometimes failed – to replicate over the years.

A statue of Macquarie pointing to his handiwork sits at the Hyde Park end of the street.