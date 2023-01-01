Owned and governed by Anangu elders of the APY Art Centre Collective, this gallery is a fantastic place to check out the cutting edge of contemporary Indigenous arts. You’ll find powerfully evocative paintings, weavings, sculpture and new media. If you can afford to invest (large works are around $1500 to $9000, small works from $400, baskets $50 to $300), this is a fantastic ethical outlet where 80% of the profits go back to the artists and the community.

The remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands in the central desert southwest of Alice Springs, is world-famous for its artists and this Sydney gallery is the platform for young and emerging artists from the collective.