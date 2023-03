You know it’s been a rough night if you wake up in Taylor Sq – a vaguely defined paved area straddling the gay hub of Oxford St. The rainbow flag flies high overhead; the stern Greek Revival Darlinghurst Courthouse (1842) watches the goings-on, no doubt disapprovingly.

Near the courthouse is a heritage-listed Edwardian underground toilet (closed), while on the Surry Hills side a sporadic fountain shoots enemas at unsuspecting passers-by.