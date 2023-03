Part of the broader Centennial Parklands (a huge green swathe that cuts from Surry Hills to Bondi), Moore Park covers 115 hectares south of Paddington. With sports fields, tennis courts, an 18-hole public golf course and a site for visiting circuses, there’s plenty here to keep you off the streets.

The broader precinct also includes the historic Sydney Cricket Ground, the Sydney Football Stadium, the Hordern Pavilion and the Entertainment Quarter.