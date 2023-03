A manicured vision from the peak of the British Empire (built 1841 to 1848), these Georgian army barracks have been called the finest of their kind in the colonies. It's still an active army base, so entry is only possible on a free guided tour. You'll usually see a marching band perform (weather permitting) and can visit the on-site Army Museum of NSW (www.armymuseumnsw.com.au; $5). Ring ahead and take photo ID; enter via the Moore Park Road gate.