If we were feeling cynical, we might say that the purpose-built Entertainment Quarter is a vacuous, self-perpetuating specimen of lightweight global commercialism, but we’ll try to restrain ourselves. Instead, we’ll just say that its palm-lined avenues, two cinemas, bowling alley, family-friendly eateries, playground and markets are a good distraction for the kids. There are a few drinking establishments for the adults too. Fox Studios (where The Matrix and two Star Wars prequels were filmed) is next door.