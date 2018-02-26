Welcome to Australia
Australia is a wild and beautiful place, a land whose colour palette of red outback sands and Technicolor reefs frames sophisticated cities and soulful Indigenous stories.
Hip Cities
Most Australians live along the coast, and most of these folks live in cities – 89% of Australians, in fact. It follows that cities here are a lot of fun. Sydney is the glamorous poster child with world-class beaches and an otherwise glorious setting. Melbourne is all arts, alleyways and a stellar food scene. Brisbane is a subtropical town on the way up, Adelaide has festive grace and pubby poise. Boomtown Perth breathes West Coast optimism and Canberra showcases so many cultural treasures, while the tropical northern frontier town of Darwin, and the chilly southern sandstone city of Hobart, couldn't be more different.
Wild Lands & Wildlife
Australia is an extraordinarily beautiful place, as rich in rainforest (from Far North Queensland to far-south Tasmania) as it is in remote rocky outcrops like Uluru, Kakadu and the Kimberleys. The coastline, too, beset as it is with islands and deserted shores, is wild and wonderful. Animating these splendid places is wildlife like nowhere else on the planet, a place of kangaroos and crocodiles, of wombats and wallabies, platypus, crocodiles, dingoes and so much more. Tracking these, and Australia's 700-plus bird species, is enough to unearth your inner David Attenborough, even if you didn't until now know you had one.
Epicurean Delights
Australia plates up a multicultural fusion of European techniques and fresh Pacific-rim ingredients – aka 'Mod Oz' (Modern Australian). Seafood plays a starring role − from succulent Moreton Bay bugs to delicate King George whiting. Of course, beer in hand, you'll still find beef, lamb and chicken at Aussie barbecues. Don't drink beer? Australian wines are world-beaters: punchy Barossa Valley shiraz, Hunter Valley semillon and cool-climate Tasmanian sauvignon blanc. Tasmania produces outstanding whisky too. Need a caffeine hit? You'll find cafes everywhere, coffee machines in petrol stations, and baristas in downtown coffee carts.
The Open Road
There's a lot of tarmac across this wide brown land. From Margaret River to Cooktown, Jabiru to Dover, the best way to appreciate Australia is to hit the road. Car hire is relatively affordable, road conditions are generally good, and beyond the big cities traffic fades away. If you're driving a campervan, you'll find well-appointed caravan parks in most sizable towns. If you're feeling adventurous, hire a 4WD and go off-road: Australia's national parks and secluded corners are custom-made for camping trips down the dirt road and classic desert tracks from Birdsville to Cape York have adventure written all over them.
Colonial Tramcar Restaurant Tour of Melbourne
You'll glide through the city streets and on to South Melbourne, St Kilda, Prahran and Malvern aboard the Melbourne Colonial Tramcar Restaurant, your privacy assured with one-way windows. Melbourne's tramcar restaurant-on-wheels is painted a distinctive glossy burgundy and is especially fitted out in velvet and brass like the luxurious Pullman-style European trains of the past. You'll be welcomed aboard your 1948 Melbourne tram restaurant by a smiling maitre d' and be served by a friendly, professional team of silver-service waiters. Choose from a four-course lunch aboard Melbourne's tramcar restaurant, an early three-course dinner or a more leisurely five-course dinner later in the evening. Delicious meals featuring fresh local produce are prepared onboard the tram, and a wide choice of alcoholic beverages is available from the fully stocked bar. Melbourne's Colonial Tramcar Restaurant has all the modern conveniences you'd expect to find in a first-class restaurant. It is air-conditioned, heated and fitted with piped music to make your Colonial Tramcar Restaurant experience truly memorable.Due to the popularity of this activity, availability changes on a daily basis. The booking request will not be guaranteed until you receive a confirmation voucher via email. Please advise any alternative travel dates at time of booking, so that we may request all available dates to maximize your chance of a confirmed booking.
Great Ocean Road Small-Group Ecotour from Melbourne
After morning pickup at your hotel, get comfortable on your deluxe minicoach and head southwest along the scenic coast. Your knowledgeable guide shares informative commentary about the sights as you travel. About one hour into your journey, travel through Torquay, a beach town known for its surf culture and as the start of the Great Ocean Road. Next, enjoy a morning tea break at a beachside location before continue another hour to Kennett River where you take a short walk in eucalyptus forest to look for koalas and colorful parrots.Further along, at the foot of the Otway Ranges, have lunch in the beautiful town of Apollo Bay. Then enjoy free time to explore the shops and marina or take a dip in the water. Your next stop takes you into Great Otway National Park for a leisurely stroll at Maits Rest. A wooden boardwalk leads through lovely fern gardens and rain forest, with giant trees up to 300 years old.Hop back on the bus to visit Port Campbell National Park, known for offshore rock formations such as the Twelve Apostles.Next, drive to your final destination, Gibson Steps. An area of cliffs on the south coast of Australia.Your return journey includes a stop for dinner (at own expense) and stunning views of the lights of Melbourne as you cross the West Gate Bridge. Translation of key tour information in 13 languages is provided on specially configured iPods. Enjoy free WiFi onboard your minicoach, making the return drive a perfect time to upload photos or email friends about your fantastic day on the Great Ocean Road.
Sydney BridgeClimb
Your BridgeClimb experience starts at the Sydney Harbour Bridge Visitors Centre where you meet your guide, receive a comprehensive safety briefing and put on the provided BridgeSuit, a specially designed coverall worn over your clothing.When you’re ready, follow your expert Climb Leader through a purpose-built tunnel that leads to the bridge. Securely clipped into a safety wire, start to climb the steady incline up the arches of the bridge, traversing catwalks and ladders all the way to the 440-foot (134-meter) summit. At the top, stop to admire panoramic views of Sydney and its surroundings. To the east you can see the sails of the Sydney Opera House and to the west the majestic Blue Mountains are visible in the distance (on a clear day).Throughout your tour, you can hear your guide via provided headsets. Listen to informative commentary and fun stories about the history of Sydney and the bridge and receive plenty of encouragement during your climb. Your guide stops at scenic points along the way so that you can take in the sights. The 3.5-hour BridgeClimb is suitable for people with a moderate level of fitness. The 2.5-hour Express Climb proceeds at a faster pace with fewer stops. The 1.5-hour Sampler Climb goes to a halfway point inside the inner arch before returning to the ground. Select a VIVID Climb available during festival dates only.After all tours, receive a complimentary group photo, commemorative certificate and BridgeClimb cap. Please see more details about each tour under Itinerary below.
Yarra Valley Wine and Winery Tour from Melbourne
After pickup from your selected meeting point in Melbourne, your day trip starts with the approximate 1-hour drive to the Yarra Valley. Throughout the day, you’ll be accompanied by your guide, a wine expert who will entertain and educate you about the varietals that grow in this renowned wine region.Stop at your first winery, Yering Farm, a rustic winery whose cellar door is housed in a converted hay shed situated on top of a hill. Admire the antique copper tools used by pioneer winemakers more than 100 years ago while you sample the wines. Continue your day trip to your second winery, Balgownie Estate, a small vineyard famed for its cabernet sauvignon and shiraz varieties. Spend your first 30 minutes here at the tasting table, and then head into the winery restaurant for lunch, which includes a glass of wine and tea or coffee. While you eat, enjoy great views of the vineyard. Next, head to Punt Road Winery where you’ll enjoy a tasting of the winery’s award-winning classic Australian wines before making your way to your last winery of the day, to the French champagne company Moet and Chandon's Australian production house. Take a private guided tour of the winery to see how sparkling wine is made, and then relax with a glass of bubbly while you marvel at the gorgeous vineyard views.Your day trip ends with the return drive to Melbourne, where you are dropped off at your original pickup point. Note: If lunch is not available at Balgownie Estate on the day of your tour, you’ll have lunch at a similar venue.
Sydney and Bondi Hop-on Hop-off Tour
With a warm and mild climate year-round, the open-air double-decker coach tour is a perfect way to sightsee in Sydney and Bondi. Hop aboard the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 34 stops around the city. Enjoy live commentary from your onboard guide as you sit back and relax on the full ride, which takes about 90 minutes, or hop off to sightsee and explore at your own pace.Discover Sydney's highlights including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, the historic Rocks district and Sydney’s CBD (Central Business District). Hop off the coach to browse the stores in modern shopping areas or grab a bite to eat at the bustling Sydney Fish Market. Stretch your legs as you stroll around the Royal Botanic Gardens or the tree-shaded paths of Hyde Street Park. The choice of activities is yours! Bondi Beach is a suburb with a popular beach located just 4 miles (7km) east of Sydney’s city center. Enjoy the sea and sand at the beach, or check out the cafes, restaurants and shops around town, many with fantastic ocean views. The Sydney and Bondi coach tours connect at 100 William Street or Central Station stop. The bus departs every 15–20 minutes from each stop and tickets are valid for 24 or 48 hours from first use. Please check the current schedule for operating hours; the bus does not operate 24 hours per day. Families can save with the Family Pass, valid for 2 adults and up to 4 children. Below is a partial list of stops on the Sydney and Bondi hop-on hop-off tour. (Find the full list on the Schedule tab). Highlights: Sydney Opera House Sydney Harbor Bridge Bondi Beach Darling Harbour Circular Quay Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney Aquarium Town Hall The Rocks
Blue Mountains Day Trip and River Cruise
Escape the city for the beauty of the Blue Mountains on a full-day small-group tour from Sydney traveling by comfortable air-conditioned minicoach. Shake off any sleepiness at your first stop in the quaint mountain town of Leura; you'll enjoy a complimentary morning tea and stretch your legs as you take in the boutiques and art galleries. Afterward, continue your drive to nearby Echo Point where you’ll have great photo opportunities of the Three Sisters rock formation. A short hop takes you to Scenic World for rides on three attractions. Board the Scenic Railway, the world’s steepest railway, and descend through a cliffside tunnel to the floor of an ancient rainforest! Disembark and have the option to walk along 1.5 miles (2.4km) of elevated walkways through the lush rainforest. From the forest floor, you’ll step into the Scenic Cableway’s fully-enclosed cabin and ascend the cliff, getting breathtaking views of the Three Sisters, Mt Solitary, Orphan Rock and Katoomba Falls. Then head to the Scenic Skyway for more fun as you glide across the Jamison Valley, soaring up to 885 feet (270m) above the valley floor.After working up an appetite, head to the award-winning Conservation Hut cafe in Wentworth Falls for a delicious lunch with views across Valley of the Waters. Then enjoy an easy walk around the Wentworth Falls lookout points after lunch. Catch a last glimpse of Blue Mountains National Park before you head to Featherdale Wildlife Park to see a variety of Australian wildlife. You can even opt to hand-feed kangaroos, koalas and emus! After cuddling the critters, return to Sydney on a boat cruise up the Parramatta River, gliding past waterside suburbs before going under the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, where the tour ends at Circular Quay.