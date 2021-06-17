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Choosing the best places to visit in Australia is no easy assignment. After all, this is a land packed with spectacular places that could make the potential shortlist, from culturally diverse cities with rich Aboriginal history dating back tens of thousands of years to the colorful wonderland that is the Great Barrier Reef and the raw outback landscapes in between.

Unless you’ve got months – or even years – to spare, the country’s immense scale and the sheer diversity of experiences on offer mean it’s impossible to do it all in one trip. Start planning now with this roundup of the best places to visit in Australia – essentially a list of reasons to keep coming back for more.

To build this list, we started with Best in Travel 2027, Lonely Planet’s annual list of the year’s top destinations and experiences, which names The Tweed in New South Wales as one of the world’s 25 best places to visit and puts the Red Centre’s arts scene among its top experiences. We then added perennial favorites and under-the-radar regions, drawing on our Australia guidebook and the firsthand knowledge of our local writers, to cover everything from big-city nightlife and wildlife-rich islands to wine country and the Great Barrier Reef.

To start planning your trip, view the best times to visit Australia and explore our Australia travel guide.

1. The Red Centre, Northern Territory

Best for an iconic outback experience

People walking in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

Nothing will take your breath away like a trip to the red heart of Australia in the Northern Territory. Here, you can watch the sunset over Uluṟu – arguably the world’s most famous monolith, and a spiritually significant site to the Anangu people – or be inspired by the sheer size of the 36 red domes at nearby Kata Tjuṯa, within the same national park. The desert’s natural beauty is only further enhanced by immersive art installations, like the Wintjiri Wiru experience at Uluṟu (which tells part of an Anangu sacred story using more than 1100 drones), Bruce Munro’s Field of Light and the Light-Towers at Kings Canyon.

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The Red Centre’s art scene earned it a place on Best in Travel 2027, Lonely Planet’s annual list of the year’s top experiences. While there are plenty of adventure activities, like scenic flights and camel riding, don’t miss the opportunity to discover the world’s oldest continuously living culture. Walking tours and art lessons led by First Nations guides can be found near Uluṟu and Watarrka National Park.

Planning tip: Accommodation in the Red Centre, including campsites, is limited during the peak visitor season of June to September. Book well in advance for tours and to secure accommodation.

Read more: The Lonely Planet Guide to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

2. The Tweed, New South Wales

Best for hiking and local food

The Tweed River in Murwillumbah, NSW. Alex Cimbal/Shutterstock

Tucked between the Gold Coast and Byron Bay in the far northeast corner of New South Wales, the Tweed is the only Australian destination on Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 list of the world’s top 25 places to visit. This laid-back region of surf beaches, river towns and green hills formed by an ancient shield volcano rolls out beneath Wollumbin (Mount Warning), rewarding anyone who slows down to explore it.

The headline act is the newly opened Gidjuum Gulganyi Walk, a four-day, 42km (26-mile) hike through Gondwanan rainforest and volcanic landscapes in the Tweed Byron hinterland. Its name means “Old People’s Track,” and the route crosses the ancestral lands of the Widjabul Wia-bal and Minjungbal peoples of the Bundjalung Nation. Back in town, admire the art deco architecture of Murwillumbah, then fill up on farm-gate produce, artisan bakeries and local distilleries.

Planning tip: Autumn and spring are the best seasons for walking and other outdoor adventures, but mild winters mean the Tweed is welcoming year-round.

Read more: A Guide to the Tweed, New South Wales

3. Sydney, New South Wales

Best for first-timers

A packed Sydney Harbour area on a sunny day. StephenBridger/Getty Images

Sydney is rightfully considered one of the world’s most beautiful cities, where the natural splendor of cityside beaches collides with incredible urban architecture, including the Opera House. It owes much of its good looks to its massive natural harbor, which is surrounded by a blend of skyscrapers, national parks and multimillion-dollar homes.

During the summer, cool off at one of the eastern beaches (such as the perennial favorite, Bondi) or in one of the harbor’s 20 sheltered swimming spots. Try Marrinawi Cove, a terraced sandstone swimming spot. Since opening in 2023 at Barangaroo, it’s been widely embraced by nearby office workers on their lunch breaks.

Don’t miss seeing the harbor lit up for Vivid Festival in the winter. The foreshore is transformed into a canvas for light installations and projections. The cooler daytime temperatures also make this the perfect time of year to take on the Sydney Loop walk, which covers 26km (16 miles) of Harbour foreshore.

Planning tip: Don’t miss a journey to Manly from Circular Quay on the ferry. It's an incredibly budget-friendly way to explore the Harbour, taking in Parliament House, Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

Read more: When Is the Best Time to Visit Sydney?

4. K'gari, Queensland

Best for nature and adventure

Driving on a beach on K'gari (Fraser Island) in Queensland. Alexandre.ROSA/Shutterstock

With a return to its traditional name in 2023, K’gari – the world’s largest sand island – has seen a surge of visitors keen to connect with Indigenous Butchulla culture. Formerly known as Fraser Island, this UNESCO World Heritage-listed site is rich in history, but it’s also one of Australia’s best 4WD adventures.

Abounding in natural attractions, this is where you can swim in the crystal-clear waters of Boorangoora/Lake McKenzie, spot dingos playing on the beach, or relax in a natural ocean spa at the Champagne Pools. Visitors can camp, stay in one of the island’s resorts, or even walk nearly the full length of the island on the 90km (56 miles) K’gari Great Walk. Whatever option you choose, you’ll soon understand why “K’gari” translates to “paradise.”

Planning tip: Always carry a list of tide times, as access to some of K’gari’s most popular spots is tide-dependent. The sand on the island is deep and soft, so if you’re not familiar with driving a 4WD, it may be best to book a tour with a local operator.

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Read more: A Guide to K’gari in Queensland, Australia

5. Melbourne

Best for culture and nightlife

Hosier Lane, Melbourne. james wk/Shutterstock

Melbourne is a 24-hour city, and come nightfall, the party gets started. Hit the laneway bars for drinks and bites, and don’t miss the chance to catch a live show. Meanwhile, over in Collingwood, the Tote is so beloved that locals crowdfunded to keep it open.

Melbourne is also famous for its comedy clubs. Check out Spleen Bar or Basement Comedy Club, or time your visit to coincide with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, held every autumn (March to April).

When the gigs are done, settle in for a drink at one of the city's signature late-night bars like Nick & Nora's and Cherry Bar, or if you’re feeling hungry, fill up at Stalactites.

Planning tip: Melbourne has a specific set of Night Network trains, trams and buses, which operate on Friday and Saturday nights to make sure you can get from bar to bar safely and back home again with ease.

Read more: The Best Neighborhoods in Melbourne

6. Margaret River, Western Australia

Best for wineries and beaches

Margaret River, Western Australia. Matt Deakin/Shutterstock

Australia is spoiled when it comes to wine regions, from New South Wales to South Australia. What sets Western Australia’s Margaret River apart is that incredible natural attractions complement its food and wine offerings. Located just south of Perth, this corner of Australia is considered one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. It has a high concentration of endemic species, including numbats (a marsupial with behavior similar to a meerkat), Western ringtail possums and around 8000 species of vascular plants, 80% of which are found nowhere else on earth.

The wine is just as notable, with roughly 95 wineries producing award-winning sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, Semillon and chardonnay. And when you need to work off all the food and drink, you can paddle out in the legendary southwesterly swell at some of the state’s best surf beaches, go deep underground on a tour of the region’s limestone cave systems, or walk a portion of the 123km (76 miles) Cape to Cape track along the coast.

Planning tip: Learn more about the traditional owners of the land, the Wadandi (Saltwater) people at Koomal Dreaming, which offers guided walks and food experiences.

Read more: Wine Trails: Australia & New Zealand

7. Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Best for wildlife

A koala in Vivonne Bay, Kangaroo Island. Isabella Moore for Lonely Planet

Not far from Adelaide is Kangaroo Island (KI), a haven for wildlife, including its namesake kangaroos, wallabies, koalas, echidnas and the unique platypus. Watch the island’s little penguins waddle to their dens at Penneshaw and see (and smell) the world’s third-largest sea lion colony lounge amongst the limestone cliffs at Seal Bay Conservation Area. If you’re lucky, you might also catch a glimpse of the endangered glossy black cockatoo with their red tails or the exceptionally shy Kangaroo Island dunnart, a type of tiny marsupial endemic to the island.

KI isn’t just a refuge for wild things, though. It’s also home to countless local producers, including distilleries, wineries and beekeepers, the latter producing honey made from the only purebred Ligurian bee colony left in the world.

Planning tip: Many of Kangaroo Island’s native species, including kangaroos, are more active at night. As such, it’s advisable to avoid driving at this time.

Read more: The Ultimate Long Weekend on Kangaroo Island, South Australia

8. Tasmania

Best for road trips

Cradle Mountain National Park, Tasmania. Visual Collective/Shutterstock

Home to a thriving festival scene, a world-class art gallery and an unbridled wilderness adored by nature lovers, Tasmania is one of Australia’s most diverse destinations, capable of stimulating all your senses.

Here, you can taste whisky at Lark Distillery, Australia’s first carbon-neutral distillery on Hobart’s waterfront, eat freshly shucked oysters on Bruny Island, or dine at restaurants like Stillwater in Launceston, a UNESCO City of Gastronomy (one of only roughly 50 cities in the world to earn this accolade).

See weird and wonderful art at the controversial Mona (Museum of Old and New Art). Listen to international music at the popular Dark Mofo and Mona Foma winter and summer festivals. Feel the ground beneath your feet as you explore one of the state’s hiking trails. And smell the fresh sea air while on a boat tour around some of the world’s highest sea cliffs.

Planning tip: Renting a car can be tricky during Tasmania’s busy summer season, so it pays to book ahead. Likewise, if you plan to take the car ferry from the mainland, the route often sells out. Bookings may be made up to 11 months in advance.

Read more: A First-Timer’s Guide to Tasmania

9. The Great Barrier Reef

Best for diving and snorkeling

Great Barrier Reef near the Agincourt Reef in Far North Queensland, Australia. EQRoy/Shutterstock

The Great Barrier Reef is renowned as one of the earth's most incredible natural wonders, offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore vibrant marine life and stunning coral formations. Dive into clear waters to swim alongside colorful fish, majestic manta rays and even sea turtles. For those who prefer to stay dry, glass-bottom boat tours provide a breathtaking view of the underwater paradise.

Snorkeling and diving aren't the only attractions here; embark on a scenic flight over the reef for a bird’s-eye view of this expansive ecosystem. For an immersive experience, stay on one of the islands like Hamilton or Lizard and live out your paradise getaway dreams.

Planning tip: The Great Barrier Reef is vast, so choosing the right location for your visit is key. Cairns, Port Douglas and the Whitsundays are popular starting points for exploring the reef, with various tours and accommodations available. The best time to visit the Great Barrier Reef is between May and October – the water is still warm, and there’s a lot of reef visibility.

Read more: A Guide to the Great Barrier Reef

10. Rottnest Island, Western Australia

Best for families

Adorable quokkas on Rottnest Island, Perth. Grakhantsev Nikolai/Shutterstock

Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth, is a slice of paradise known for its pristine beaches and relaxed atmosphere. The island is car-free, so the best way to explore is by bike, winding your way through sandy paths to discover secluded coves. Do some wildlife spotting as you explore and keep an eye for the island’s most famous residents – the cute and friendly quokkas.

When it comes to relaxing on the sand, you'll be spoiled for choice, with 63 stunning beaches and 20 bays to choose from. Snorkel in the turquoise waters, paddleboard or simply stretch out and watch the world go by.

Planning tip: Accommodation on the island is limited, so many visitors choose to come on a day trip from Perth. Rottnest Island is a popular day-trip destination, especially during summer, so booking ferry tickets and bike rentals in advance is wise.

Read more: The Ultimate 2 Days in Perth, Australia

11. Newcastle

Best for surf culture

The lighthouse at Nobbys Head in Newcastle, New South Wales. ian woolcock/Shutterstock

Newcastle is a vibrant coastal city with a perfect blend of urban sophistication and beachside relaxation. Located just two hours north of Sydney, it is known for its surf culture, trendy cafés and burgeoning arts scene. Start your day with a coffee in the city’s hip East End before heading to Nobbys Beach for a surf or a stroll along the Bathers Way, a scenic coastal walk with stunning ocean views.

For a dose of culture, catch a live show at the historic Civic Theatre. Foodies will enjoy the city’s diverse dining scene, especially the newly established Queens Wharf, with everything from fresh seafood to innovative cuisine to the quintessential Australian pub experience.

Read more: 12 of the Best Beaches in Australia