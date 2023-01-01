Part of Barangaroo, the major redevelopment project of what was a commercial port, this park sits on a headland with wonderful harbour perspectives. The tiered space combines quarried sandstone blocks and native trees and plants to good effect. A lift connecting the park's three levels is good for weary legs. There's a car park under it, and an exhibition space.

Many Sydneysiders are somewhat cynical about this park's origins, seeing it as a sop to try to placate the public over the scale and naked commercialism of the rest of the Barangaroo development.