This section of Dawes Point waterfront was Sydney’s busiest before the advent of container shipping and the construction of port facilities at Botany Bay. This century has seen the Federation-era wharves morphing into luxury hotels, apartments, a renovated arts precinct, power-boat marinas and restaurants. It's a picturesque place to stroll, combining the wharves and harbour views with Barangaroo Reserve.

The self-guided 1.6km Walsh Bay Walk starts at Pier 2 and leads you through 11 stops, with interesting plaques and directions urging you onwards; download a guide from the Walsh Bay website. Two of the piers are closed for redevelopment of the arts precinct here; this is scheduled for completion in late 2020.