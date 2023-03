Lording it over the Rocks, but strangely tucked away, Observatory Hill is great for a picnic. Studded with huge Moreton Bay fig trees, the grassy hilltop buzzes with sweaty hill-climbing joggers, lunchtime CBD escapees and travellers taking time out or visiting the Observatory. There are brilliant harbour views.

The hill was the site of the colony’s first windmill (1796), which ground wheat until someone stole its canvas sails, the machinery was storm-damaged and the structure collapsed.