Dating from 1844, this diminutive terrace of four houses and a shop is a fascinating time capsule of life in the Rocks. A personable guide takes you through the claustrophobic homes, decorated to reflect different eras and brought to life by the real stories of the people that inhabited them. The visit lasts an hour. Groups are limited to eight, so book ahead online or by phone.

The 2pm tour is usually on a first-come basis; turn up at least a quarter of an hour before. At busy times, there may be extra tours scheduled on the half-hour.