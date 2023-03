One of few remaining such lanes, the Suez Canal tapers downhill until less than a metre wide (hence the name, also a pun on the word 'sewers'). Constructed in the 1840s, it was notorious as a lurking point for members of the Rocks Push, a street gang that relieved many a drunk of their wallet in the late 19th century.

Where it intersects Nurses Walk, there's a hoist once used for hauling goods to the upper floors of the surrounding buildings.