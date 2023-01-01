Rocks Discovery Museum

Divided into four displays – Warrane (pre-1788), Colony (1788–1820), Port (1820–1900) and Transformations (1900 to the present) – this small, excellent museum, tucked away down a Rocks laneway, digs deep into the area's history on an artefact-rich tour. Sensitive attention is given to the Rocks’ original inhabitants, the Gadigal (Cadigal) people, and there are interesting tales of early colonial characters. The 3rd floor holds temporary exhibitions.

Short free introductory tours of the exhibition are available at 1pm and 1.30pm and school holidays see special activities for children.