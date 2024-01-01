Argyle Cut

Circular Quay & The Rocks

LoginSave

Convict labourers excavated this canyon-like section of road clear through the sandstone ridge that gave the Rocks its name. The work began in 1843 with hand tools and was completed (with the aid of dynamite) in 1867. The cut sandstone frames scenery and greenery in a dramatic fashion and makes for an atmospheric stroll.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bondi Beach, New South Wales, Australia

    Bondi Beach

    4.62 MILES

    Definitively Sydney, Bondi is one of the world’s great beaches. It’s the closest ocean beach to the city centre (8km away), has consistently good (though…

  • 500px Photo ID: 90468683 - The worlds most famous Bridge on the worlds most famous Harbour..Sydney Harbour. ..This makes for a perfect backdrop for the New Years Eve Fireworks

    Sydney Harbour Bridge

    0.44 MILES

    Sydneysiders love their giant 'coathanger', which opened in 1932. The best way to experience this majestic structure is on foot. Stairs and lifts ascend…

  • Boat mooring at Apple Tree Bay

    Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park

    15.22 MILES

    A spectacular mix of sandstone, Australian bushland and tranquil water vistas, this 14,928-hectare park forms Sydney’s northern boundary. It’s located 20…

  • 500px Photo ID: 45657584 - hornby lighthouse@watson bay

    Watsons Bay

    4.54 MILES

    Lovely Watsons Bay, east of the city centre and north of Bondi, was once a small fishing village, as evidenced by the heritage cottages that pepper the…

  • Sumatran Tiger

    Taronga Zoo Sydney

    2.26 MILES

    A 12-minute ferry ride from Circular Quay, this forested harbour hillside is full of kangaroos, koalas and similarly hirsute Australians, plus numerous…

  • A burning dawn sky above the beautiful Sydney Opera House.

    Sydney Opera House

    0.48 MILES

    Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, this magnificent building is Australia's most famous landmark. Visually referencing a yacht's sails, it's a…

  • North Head

    North Head

    5.94 MILES

    About 3km south of central Manly, spectacular North Head offers dramatic cliffs, lookouts, secluded beaches, pretty paths through the native scrub, and…

  • Beautiful Area with stone pavement at West Head Lookout Point and Barrenjoey Head background Blur - stock photo Sydney NSW Australia - June 5th 2020 - Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park on a sunny winter afternoon

    West Head

    20.17 MILES

    This central section of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is a spectacular wilderness, with awe-inspiring vistas over Pittwater and Broken Bay, hidden beach…

View more attractions

Nearby Circular Quay & The Rocks attractions

1. Foundation Park

0.08 MILES

Thought-provoking Foundation Park is set among the preserved ruins of 1870s houses, built against the cliff face. The oversized furniture by artist Peter…

2. Garrison Church

0.08 MILES

Also known as Holy Trinity (1843), this pretty sandstone Anglican church at the western end of the Argyle Cut was the colony’s first military church…

3. Susannah Place Museum

0.09 MILES

Dating from 1844, this diminutive terrace of four houses and a shop is a fascinating time capsule of life in the Rocks. A personable guide takes you…

4. Suez Canal

0.09 MILES

One of few remaining such lanes, the Suez Canal tapers downhill until less than a metre wide (hence the name, also a pun on the word 'sewers')…

5. The Big Dig

0.1 MILES

Before the outbreak of bubonic plague in the early 20th century and the subsequent slum clearances, this section of the Rocks was a warren of houses…

6. Rocks Discovery Museum

0.1 MILES

Divided into four displays – Warrane (pre-1788), Colony (1788–1820), Port (1820–1900) and Transformations (1900 to the present) – this small, excellent…

7. Observatory Hill

0.12 MILES

Lording it over the Rocks, but strangely tucked away, Observatory Hill is great for a picnic. Studded with huge Moreton Bay fig trees, the grassy hilltop…

8. Cadman’s Cottage

0.13 MILES

Built in 1816 for Superintendent of Government Boats John Cadman (a former convict with a commuted death sentence for horse theft), this is the inner city…